Marriyum chairs meeting on Wage Board Award

Staff Reporter

A high level meeting was held with Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb in chair to discuss the possibilities of constituting 8th Wage Board, here Friday. It was decided to seek input and expert legal opinion from Law and Justice Division regarding the constitution of 8th Wage Board.

The legal advice is being sought with a view to devising a procedural mechanism to facilitate the constitution of Wage Board.

It was further decided to consult all the stake holders for the final constitution of the board. It is pertinent to mention here that the last wage board was constituted in October, 2001. Marriyum Aurangzeb on the occasion, reiterating her resolve and commitment to freedom of expression, said, “In line with the vision of Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, the government would continue to safeguard and protect the rights of working journalists”.