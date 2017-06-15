Marriyum calls for more time slot for kids on state-run TV

Zubair Qureshi

Marriyum Aurangzeb, Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage, while chairing a consultative meeting on the launch of Children Entertainment Channel here Wednesday, has directed the authorities concerned to enhance share of children content in the programmes of all PTV channels. She asked PTV to submit a detailed and comprehensive time-wise plan for the embedment of children content in the running PTV channels. The Minister of State said that separate children entertainment channel was the need of the hour as no work had been done so far children entertainment and boosting the broadcasting industry. She said that indigenous content was quite imperative to connect future generations with our culture and heritage. Our children need a kind of content that could educate them and build their character by generating feelings, of goodness, modesty and inquisitiveness about the world around them, she added. Marriyum Aurangzeb directed PTV management to utilize all possible resources to produce quality content for kids, which can help to inculcate in them the cultural and religious values as well as makes them aware of the traditions of our society. The meeting also deliberated upon various fast-track options with least cost for the launch of a dedicated children entertainment channel. The meeting was attended by Secretary IB&NH and senior officials from Ministry and Pakistan Television Corporation.