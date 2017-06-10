Marriyum calls on Finance Minister Dar

Islamabad

Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting & National Heritage, Marriyum Aurangzeb, on Friday called on Finance Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar here at the Ministry of Finance.

The Minister of State briefed the Finance Minister on financial matters pertaining to the Ministry of Information, Broadcasting & National Heritage, and shared proposals for the final budget document with him.Marriyum Aurangzeb elaborated on the global economic models where entertainment industry is a major contributor to gross domestic product (GDP).

She said that under the guidance and vision of Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif Ministry of IB&NH was working on a production and broadcasting policy to revive.—APP

