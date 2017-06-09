Marriyum advises Imran to come out of his illusory world

Islamabad

Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb on Thursday advised Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf chief, Imran Khan to come out of his illusory world as the nation was set to give him a befitting response in 2018 polls for his lies and misdeeds. In a statement, the state minister said on his slate, Imran Khan had the worst misadventures including attacks on parliament, Pakistan Television, PM House and democracy. She said the Anti-Terrorism Court, Election Commission and the writ petition by PML-N leader Hanif Abbasi were awaiting Imran Khan to defend his position.

“You can get exemption from the law but the people of Pakistan will never exonerate you in 2018,” she remarked. The people of Pakistan would hold Imran Khan accountable in next year election for the deceptions and lies he had told to the masses in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Marriyum concluded.

Meanwhile Chairing a high level meeting held here Thursday to discuss the proposed plan for running a cultural caravan from Urmchi in China to Gawadar comprising artists, musicians, dancers, photographers, anthropologists, writers and film makers from both the countries, the Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb said that it would further help to cement people to people contacts between Pakistan and China as cultural exchanges were one of the essential components of maintaining cordial relations between the two states. Syed Jamal Shah, Director General PNCA briefed MOS and the meeting in detail about the whole concept of Cultural Caravan proposed to travel through the CPEC route and the documentation of art and culture that would be done along the way and also dilated on the importance of the creative journey to promote dialogue, understanding, trust and respect between the two nations.—APP