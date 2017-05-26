Marriage functions Ord to be implemented strictly

Salim Ahmed

The special monitoring committee constituted by the Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif to ensure effective implementation of Punjab Marriage Function Ordinance 2016 at all levels met today under the chairmanship of Additional Chief Secretary Punjab Shamail Ahmad Khawaja, at Civil Secretariat Lahore.

The Chief Minster has assigned the special committee task to formulate institutional mechanism for enforcement of this ordinance in full swing. Commissioner Lahore Abdullah Khan Sumbal, Secretary Local Government Muhammad Aslam Kamboh, Additional Secretary S&GAD Ashiq Hussain Aulakh, SP Security Ibadat Nissar, Deputy Secretary (Judicial) Home Department Bilal Ilyas, ADC Lahore Ms. Sundas Arshad, Monitoring Officer (Regulations) Syed Ali Abbas, ACCP to Commissioner Lahore Aslam Shahid and Director Law Salahuddin participated.

The meeting decided to constitute a sub-committee comprising Commissioner Lahore Division Abdullah Khan Sumbal, Special Secretary Local Government Punjab Shahid Nasr Raja and SP Security Ibadat Nissar which will analyze the data of complaints regarding violations of Punjab Marriage Function Ordinance 2016 and will fix responsibility and identify those government functionaries who failed to control various violations of Marriage Function Ordinance 2016 and will recommend action against such officials on case to case basis.

The meeting decided that such sub-committees will also be constituted at other divisional headquarters of the province so that consistent action and legal enquiries against the violators and implementers of Punjab Marriage Function Ordinance be streamlined in letter and spirit.

Additional Chief Secretary Punjab Shamail Ahmad Khawaja directed on this occasion that there should be no discrimination between ordinary people and the residents of posh areas in this regard. The ACS Punjab has also directed that the Police should prefer to apprehend owners of marriage halls and catering managers on account of violations like over timings, the aerial firing, violations regarding sound system beyond the limit and serving more than one dish which is prohibited in the Law.