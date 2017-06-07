Markets flooded with beggars

Staff Reporter

In the holy month of Ramzan, markets of twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad seem flooded with beggars trying to grab sympathy of people with different tactics. Pakistanis, who are atop globally for giving maximum alms, become somewhat more generous in Ramzan and beggars take full advantage of this characteristic.

Women carrying new born babies are seen sitting at the pedestrians bridges, center of markets bus-stops or at the rush areas asking alm-money for children.

Another popular trend is beggars showing medical reports or prescriptions to passengers at bus stops, outside medical stores, hospitals.

While at traffic signals beggars of different age groups rather ask for money directly or by selling trivial stuff like pens, cloths for cleaning cars, newspapers, gloves, blinds etc. or offering services like cleaning of wind screen in scorching heat, just to get some money.

In evening when people come out with their families, they face another type of beggars who sit in the middle of chowks or some busy place with ‘wounded’ children. Shops of eatables are the most favourite target of women holding infants asking for money whereas the dangerous trend of small children, demanding money or food is also on their rise.