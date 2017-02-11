Market Committee issues fruit, vegetables’ price list

Islamabad

The Islamabad Market Committee on Saturday issued the daily price list of fruit and vegetables. According to a spokesman of the committee, the rate list of vegetables per kilogram in Islamabad except for Jinnah Super, Super, and Kohsar Markets is as under:

Potato Rs 25, onion Rs 33, tomato Rs 44, ginger Rs 100, garlic Rs 375, Garlic (China) Rs 292, Lemon Rs 56, lady finger Rs 112, green zucchini Rs 90, pumpkin Rs 55, brinjal Rs 50, peas Rs 55, farsh bean Rs 55, Tanda Walaiti Rs 28, Moongra Rs 56 cucumber Rs 27, capsicum Rs 86/65, green chilli Rs 56, cauliflower Rs 26/20, cabbage Rs 30, bitter gourd Rs 140, spinach Rs 16/12, Turnip Rs 22, maroo Rs 25, Yam Rs 75, carrot Rs 23, Chicken Rs 132 and egg per dozen Rs 110.

Likewise, he said that rates of fruit per kilogram of high and medium quality in Islamabad are as follows: Apple Kala Kulo Rs 122/95, Apple Golden Rs 100/65, Apple White Rs 90/55, Apple Ambri Rs 75/50, Apple Kala Kulo Irani Rs 150/110, Apple China Rs 155/125, Banana Pak per dozen Rs 95/50, Pomegranate Rs 185/140, Pear China Rs 148/120, Gauva Rs 90/55, Shikri Malta per dozen Rs 166/155, Musami Rs 155/120, Kinno normal Rs 66/40, Red Blood Orange Rs 165/120 and Kinno special Rs 122/96.

The spokesman has asked all the people to follow this list and inform authorities at 051-4867762 in case of any compliant against shopkeepers.—APP