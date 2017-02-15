Mari Petroleum makes another gas discovery in Sindh

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Mari Petroleum Company Limited (MPCL) has made a significant gas discovery under new exploratory efforts at Shaheen -1 Exploration Well, drilled in Mari D&P Lease Area, located in District Ghotki, Sind Province.

MPCL is thesoleOperator of Mari D&P Lease Area. The said well was spud-in on January 05, 2017 and has been successfully drilled down to the depth of 1175m into Sui Main Limestone formation. The well was drilled with the objective to test the hydrocarbon potential of Sui Main Limestone (SML) and Sui Upper Limestone (SUL). The Drill Stem Tests carried out in SML and SUL Formations, flowed gas at a combine rate of 12.334 MMSCFD gas at WHFP of 1045 Psi at 48/64 inch choke size subsequent to acid job.

MD/CEO Mari Petroleum Company Limited Lt Gen Ishfaq Nadeem Ahmad HI (M). congratulated the entire staff of MPCL and said that Seismic data has also identified additional new prospects at different reservoir levels, which the Company plans to drill in the next 2-3 years to chase significant additional hydrocarbons in the area. MPCL would like to highlight that this is the 2nd consecutive discovery achieved from the results of its acquired extensive 3D seismic data in the Mari D&P Lease Area.

MPCL presently, operates three Development & Production Leases, eight Exploration Licenses and has joint venture interest share in five other Exploration Blocks. The MD/CEO MPCL said that the Company will continue to boost its potential to find additional hydrocarbons in the country, so that the ever increasing energy requirements can be met through local resources.