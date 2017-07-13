Marghazar Zoo management directed to provide adequate facilities to animals

Rabbani takes notice of Kavan’s deteriorating health

Zubair Qureshi

In continuation of the efforts to improve condition of the capital’s only Marghazar Zoo, Chairman Senate of Pakistan Mian Raza Rabbani has directed the management of the zoo and the authorities concerned of Capital Development Authority (CDA) to take urgent steps and ensure best facilities to the ailing elephant ‘Kavan’. Chairman Senate Mian Raza Rabbani while presiding over a meeting at the Parliament House on Wednesday observed that the Upper House had taken lead and constituted a committee headed by Senator Nuzhat Sadiq to look into the reports about Kavan’s deteriorating health and also the condition of other animals in the zoo.

He proposed that a wider medical board should be constituted in this regard to thoroughly assess the physical and mental health condition of the lonely animal. Chairman Senate directed Senator Nuzhat Sadiq and Senator Samina Abid to contact Sri Lankan High Commissioner since the Sri Lankan government had earlier promised replacement of the aged elephant with a younger one. He also directed CDA to improve the enclosure of the elephant, provide healthy food and better environment to the animal.

Earlier CDA Chairman and Mayor of Islamabad Shaikh Ansar Aziz briefed the Chairman that both the mahouts charged with wellbeing of the animal had been suspended and transferred from the zoo. This was also done to break their monopoly, he further said.

Aziz said that two new zoo keepers have been engaged for better care and management of male elephant. He said that the elephant was healthy, taking food, walking freely and there were no symptoms of aggressiveness or sickness. The meeting was attended by Senators Nuzhat Sadiq, Samina Abid, Secretary Senate Amjed Pervez Malik Chairman CDA / Mayor of Islamabad Shaiklh Ansar Aziz, and senior officers of the CDA.