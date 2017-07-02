Margallah Town towards village again!

The CDA had established during 70s four Model Towns – Margallah, Rawal, Shahzad and Humuk – with an aim at providing all modern facilities of life – education, health, road, gas electricity, sanitation etc. The main purpose was to create awareness amongst the villagers around the cities of the country so that they may apply the same planning/technology, for upgrading villages as is going on in modern world. Certainly, CDA has not succeeded in this pursuit as of now!

Margallah Town is located hardly 3-4km away from the Office of Chairman/Mayer, CDA. In the surroundings of the Town, Katchi Abadi is spreading rapidly. Someone, as usual, started cutting of soil and construction of houses along with Margallah Town, ZTBL Farm wall and Water Filtration Plant – serious threat of terrorism to the plant of course in future! Margallah Town Welfare Society (Regd.) – a group of educated and senior citizens – is intimating the Authority occasionally for taking necessary care.

In the Master Plan, there exists a Treatment Plant near the wall. The waste-water pipeline of the Town has broken now, so, on one hand foundation of the Town’s wall is becoming weak and on the other, the residents are also in grip of serious attack of – dengue mosquito, flies, unpleasant odour and the likes. A patch of Town’s compound wall which was left uncompleted by the contractor “reasons not known” so, the Town is still open from river Korung side – from where unscrupulous have been trying time and again to enter the Town for plundering.

Some years ago, construction of houses in Katchi Abadi was stopped. Credit goes to media. But, now it has restarted. The aim of the MTWS (Rgd.) is that if the construction is legal, then, CDA should bifurcate the land by erecting wall between – ZTBL Farm, Houser and Margallah Town – and provide the Houser all basic facilities. And, if the case is otherwise, it should be stopped at once to save the grabbing of State land and the likes and save Margallah Town from ruining towards a village again.

MUHAMMAD AZAM MINHAS

Islamabad

