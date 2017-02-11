Margalla Festival in full swing

Margalla Festival- 2017, being organized by the Capital Development Authority (CDA) is in full swing. In this connection a Qawali Night, to pay tribute to the late legendary artist Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, was organized at Shakarparian, Open Air Theater on Friday.

Renowned Qawal and student of Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, Asif Ali Khan performed during the Qawali Night. He presented Sufiana Kalam which was highly praised by the audience.

On this occasion, Executive Director General Sports & Culture, Sana Ullah Aman said that Margalla Festival is organized on the directions of Mayor of Islamabad and Chairman, CDA, Sheikh Anser Aziz to provide quality entertainment opportunities to the residents of the capital city. He said that different sports and culture events would be organized during Margalla Festival.

He further said that in order to attract the youth of the city towards the play fields, sports like tent pegging, kabbaddi have been made part of Margalla Festival-2017 in addition to the cricket, hockey, football and other sports competitions.

Meanwhile, Capital Development Authority (CDA)’s anti encroachment drive is in full swing and demolishing illegal constructions and removing encroachments across the federal capital. During recent operations, CDA’s Enforcement Directorate has removed encroachments from G-9 Markaz and confisicated two truck-load goods.

Several fruit and vegetable and fish stalls established along the Rohtas Road have also been removed.

On the direction of Mayor of Islamabad and Chairman CDA, Sheikh Ansar Aziz, strict monitoring is being done by the quarters concerned to discourage recouping of encroachments in the area. APP

