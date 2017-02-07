Maqbool, Guru immortal heroes: Shah

Srinagar

Incarcerated chairman of Democratic Freedom Party (DFP) Shabir Ahmad Shah Monday termed Muhammad Maqbool Bhat and Muhammad Afzal Guru as “immortal” heroes of Kashmir movement.

He said these two “martyrs” gave a new direction to Kashmir struggle and have emerged as “heroes” for Kashmiri youths.

Shabir Shah also appealed for complete shutdown on February 9 and 11 which mark the death anniversaries of Bhat and Guru.

“We observe the February 9 and 11 as ‘Youm-e-Tajdeed-e-Ehad’ (Rejuvenation of the pledge) and we are committed to complete the mission of our revered martyrs,” he said.—RK