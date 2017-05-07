Manzoor Wassan terms July ‘dangerous’ for PM

Sukkur

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader and Sindh Minister Manzoor Wassan has predicted that month of July will be dangerous for Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif as key decisions are being anticipated in the said month.

Talking to media at Institute of Business Administration (IBA) in Sukkur, Wassan claimed that Nawaz Sharif may be de-seated and would be replaced by someone else in July.

“Some people will remain on seat while others would be displaced,” articulated the senior PPP leader. Wassan said that real contest would be between PPP and PML-N in the upcoming polls and PPP will win it.

“Meetings as such with Sajjan Jindal increase suspicions. We want democracy to run smoothly. During our reign, Shehbaz Sharif had staged several sit-ins against load shedding”, pronounced Wassan. He questioned over the increasing load shedding in the country and questioned where had gone the promises made by the PML-N leader.—INP