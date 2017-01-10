Many tourists stranded in GB

Peshawar

A severe cold wave has continued to envelope the country from Khyber to Karachi with cold winds blowing from northern areas and upper parts of KP and Punjab while Quetta’s chilly winds have also caused the temperature down in Karachi.

Wind from snowfall blanketed Murree, Kashmir’s Neelam valley, Naran , Kaghan, Skardu, Diamer led to intense cold in the country. According to reports, 4.5 feet snowfall was recorded in Malam Jabba, 2.5 feet in Kalam and 2 feet was observed in Neelum Valley while Murree and adjoining hills also received enough snowfall.

According to reports, large number of tourists from upper and central Punjab crowded Murree, Nathiagali and Abbotabad to enjoy the snowfall as they could not venture to far off places like Kalam and Kaghan due to closure of roads by the snow.

The extreme weather in Gilgit-Baltistan is reported to be source of discomfort for the people as the essential supplies are depleting and the hoarders have raised the rates of food items. Locals said they were particularly upset as they cannot take their patients to hospitals. Quite a number of tourists are stranded in Skardu and Gilgit due to closure of main roads.

People of the twin cities of Rawalpindi, Islamabad and Peshawar preferred to stay indoor in the evening while the office goers as well as school children went for their daily routine shivering in the cold.

However the cold gave way to somewhat improvement in temperature as the sun appeared and later gave its much needed warmth to the people.—INP