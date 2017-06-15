Many students injured in troops’ action in Pulwama

Protests in Kulgam against forces’ atrocities

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, many students were injured when Indian police used brute force on students who were protesting in Pulwama, today against the brutalities of Indian troops on the student community and common people across the territory. Students of Government Degree College and Higher Secondary School took to the streets in Pulwama to press for the release of all illegally detained students arrested during the ongoing students’ agitation. Protest demonstrations marked by complete shutdown, were held in Frisal area of Kulgam district against the vandalizing of houses and private vehicles by the Indian troops. In another incident, doctors stayed away from work at Government Medical College Srinagar in protest against the thrashing of a fellow doctor by police.

The joint resistance leadership comprising Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik in a statement issued in Srinagar, today, called for peaceful protest demonstrations on Friday against raids by India’s National Investigation Agency and brutalities of Indian troops in Shopian district. They said that NIA was being used to harass the genuine Kashmiri leadership and GST to cripple the local economy. Syed Ali Gilani expressed serious concern over interrogation of ailing APHC leader Altaf Shah by NIA officials in Delhi.

The authorities booked Tehreek-e-Hurriyat leader, Fayaz Ahmad Dar under the draconian Public Safety Act and shifted him to Kathua jail in Jammu.

Interestingly, at a time when Indian Army’s brutalities have broken all past records in the Valley, people in Kashmir, especially government employees and local police celebrated the recent victory of Pakistan team against Sri Lanka. A senior government officer had organized a feast over the win of Pakistan and many government employees participated in the function.

Meanwhile, at least sixteen Indian paramilitary and police personnel were critically injured in different attacks in Tral, Islamabad, Pulwama and Sopore areas. The attackers took away self-loading rifles of the policemen in Islamabad district. A high alert was sounded across Kashmir Valley following these attacks.

On the other hand, Kashmiri leaders while speaking at a seminar, held on the sidelines of 35th session of the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva, demanded initiation of criminal proceeding against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for committing crimes against humanity in occupied Kashmir. Syed Faiz Naqshbanid, Shameem Shawl and Pervez Ahmad Shah were among the speakers.—KMS