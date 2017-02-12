Many revolutionary programmes underway for progress, development of youth: Shahbaz

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Chief Minister Punjab Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif has said that youth are the valuable asset of Pakistan as the country’s future relies on them. Since 60 per cent of the country’s population comprises of youth therefore, provision of modern education is essential for the bright future of this nation.

Like in the past, once again Punjab government will leave no stone unturned to provide modern education to them and to empower them. To fulfill this objective, the government will spend each and every available resource to educate and empower the youth of this country.

The Punjab government has initiated many revolutionary programmes for the progress and development of youth and by empowering them we are moving towards achieving the goals of progress and prosperity. The Chief Minister expressed these words while talking to the delegation of PML-N who called on the Chief Minister today. The Chief Minister said that under the “Chief Minister Self Employment Scheme” interest free loans are being provided to the youth and with the introduction of this scheme, lives of hundreds of thousands of families have been transformed.

The Chief Minister said that interest-free loans worth 26.5 billion rupees have so far been distributed under this scheme and 13 lakh families have benefitted from this programme. The Chief Minister said that in the coming two years interest-free loans worth 14 billion rupees will be distributed which will benefit 7 lakh more families. Likewise, “Chief Minister E Employment Scheme” is another revolutionary program of Punjab government which has provided modern education to hundreds of youth.

The Chief Minister said that under the Skill Development Programme special attention has been paid to train unemployed youth of Pakistan for acquiring productive skills for gainful employment and we are moving fast towards achieving the target of training 2 million youth till 2018. With the help of Skills Development Programme, we are able to resolve problems like poverty and unemployment in the country.

The Chief Minister said that those who are against the progress and development of Pakistan are also not happy with the introduction of development programs for the youth of this country. Our youth is fed up of those who made tall claims of promoting young leadership but had done nothing to empower them. The Chief Minister said that the former rulers who looted the national resources of this country have destroyed Pakistan.

Had there be no looting during the previous government rule, the situation today would be different. The Chief Minister said that those who have spread darkness in every corner of the country are today giving lectures on corruption. It is sad that those who looted national wealth and had not paid loans worth billions of rupees are now protesting against corruption.