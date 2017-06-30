Many parts of city remain without electricity

Amanullah Khan

Although K-Electric claimed that its Rapid Response team maintained strict vigilance during rain yet many parts of the city experienced power outages even more than 12 hours or more during scorching summer heat.

However K Electric maintains that the overall power supply system remained intact on second day of rains as well. Very few feeders were affected on the second day and were re-energized swiftly. Moreover, uninterrupted power supply to strategic installations including Airport, major hospitals and Dhabeji was also ensured. KE helpline and ground teams continued to work round the clock to address any localized faults. Investments and upgrades in power supply systems, operations and processes have aided the power utility to address queries with greater efficiency.

KE continues to urge the public to stay away from broken wires, poles and transformers during rainy and windy weather. The utility also urged citizens to refrain from using illegal means (kundas) to abstract power. Moreover, customers are requested to inform the power utility of any broken wires or complaints by calling on 118 or 021-99000. Queries may also be sent via SMS to 8119 or through KE’s Facebook and Twitter pages.