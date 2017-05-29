Mantra of charter of economy

WHILST deliberating upon salient features of budgetary proposals for the next financial year, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, in the post budget press conference, once again repeated the need of creating a charter of economy with consensus amongst all political circles before the next general elections.

Since assuming the office, we have seen the finance minister repeatedly floating the idea of charter of economy similar to charter of democracy at different forums. Given the challenges faced by the country and also the changes happening at the world level where geo-economics has over taken geo-politics, it indeed is need of the hour that country’s political parties having representation in Parliament sit together to agree on one point of separating politics from economic matters. It is possible to have an agreement amongst the parties over broad directional matters in order to ensure sustainable development. Most of the problems of our country can be taken care of if there is consensus on economic reforms, policies and continuity is not hindered by political developments and changes. We have seen in the past that some of the most beneficial policies and actions initiated by one government were discarded by the next only because of personal malice and narrow-mindedness. This is the reason that we have also repeatedly supported the vision of Ishaq Dar but at the same time are also surprised as to what is hindering him to approach other political parties on the matter. In fact seriously involving opposition parties in budget making and development plans could prove to be an important step to reach a consensus economic roadmap. By doing so, it will leave no room for the opposition to point fingers on budgetary proposals. Anyway as the government has presented its final budget and little time is left before next general elections, we expect that Mr Dar will go beyond mere verbal pronouncements and make some strenuous efforts to realise his long cherished vision into reality.

Related