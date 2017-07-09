Mango festival starts

Multan

Provincial Minister for Agriculture Muhammad Naeem Khan Bhaba inaugurated a three-day mango festival here on Saturday.

The festival has been arranged by the Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture, the district government and Mango Research Institute jointly at Noor Marriage Club Tariq, Road.

In the inauguration ceremony, Ambassadors of Nepal Sewa Lamsal Adhikari and Indonesia Iwan Suyudie Amri also participated in the the event.

Addressing the ceremony, the minister appreciated the event and said it would surely help promote mangoes in international markets. He added that Pakistan produced quality fruits, vegetables besides cotton crop.

There was need to enhance export of these commodities at international level,he said and added he had visited Uzbekistan to explore new markets for mangoes.

He said Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif had instructed him to explore new markets of mangoes in Uzbekistan.

About mangoes, he said the Punjab government was spending Rs 222 million to control diseases and improve quality of the fruit.

The minister also vowed to organize such event in Islamabad in order to invite more ambassadors so that the maximum introduction of mangoes could be made.—APP