Mango festival at Mirpur Khas

Sindhri Mango is pride of Pakistan

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) office at Hyderabad participated in the twin events: (exhibition and seminar) of 52nd National Mango and Summer Fruit Festival at Mirpurkhas (Sindh).

The Exhibition was inaugurated and visited by Provincial Minister for Agriculture Sohail Anwar Siyal, Government of Sindh who named “Sindhri Mango- the pride of Pakistan”. The Exhibition held at Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Hall, Horticulture Research Institute, Mirpurkhas. Almost 70 stalls were installed by the Mango Producers /Growers of almost 150 varieties from different Areas of the Sindh.

TDAP office Hyderabad installed their stall for the guidance and awareness of the growers and encouraging them to broaden export base of mango product. Almost all the Participants: Exhibitors and Visitors- visited-the stall of TDAP and they were informed, encouraged and guided by the team of TDAP from Karachi and Hyderabad respectively for making mango more exportable- quantity wise and quality wise.

There held an informative Seminar on the Production and the Promotion of Mango Product. The two guest speakers arranged/provided by TDAP, one from Sindh Abagar Board Hyderabad and other from Quarantine (Department of Plant Protection Karachi) highlighted the Pre-harvest and Post-harvest treatments of the product. They urged the growers to please take very care of their orchards by themselves and do not solely depend on contractors (Thakedars). This is an industry itself and not a side business. In the seminar, Post-harvest treatment was also brought to the focus of the audience of growers and exporters.

They were informed about the hot-water treatment, vapour treatment, grading, and packaging of exportable mangoes, which were applauded by the audience.

Sajid Jamal Abro, Secretary Agriculture, Government of Sindh, highlighted the importance and utility of such events and suggested for holding of such events even at greater level like Expo Centre Karachi where Importers from international markets may be invited through the Co-operation of Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP). Mr. Fida Hssain Mahesar, Deputy Director TDAP Hyderabad assured that he would convey the suggestions to the Senior Management of Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP).