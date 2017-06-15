Mango farmers, exporters successfully meeting EU standards

Multan

The standards introduced by European Union (EU) countries were being achieved successfully by mango farmers and exporters by virtue of government’s support that not only increased demand of Pakistani mango but also resulted in enhanced exports earnings. Agriculture Department spokesman said in a statement on Wednesday that fruit fly affects the quality of fruit, however, Punjab government had initiated a project to tackle fruit fly problem through non-traditional techniques. He said that huge funds had been allocated for training and advocacy of farmers to apprise them of techniques to kill fruit fly. He said that Punjab government had also initiated mango production contest 2017-18 under which high yielding farmers would get prizes of agriculture machinery at district and provincial level. Pakistan was the sixth largest mango producer in the world and the exotic fruit grown here was liked by foreign consumers for its unique taste and aroma. The spokesman said that agriculture department was conveying modern technology to farmers on how to tackle problems from sowing to harvest and post harvest stages to achieve enhanced production of better quality fruit and vegetables.—Agencies