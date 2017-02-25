Mango export to US, opportunities enhanced

Multan

Opportunities of mango export to the United States of America has been enhanced as USA itself installed three mango treatment plants in its states. According to agriculture department sources on Saturday, now Pakistani mango exporters will be able to get good market.

Earlier, Americans were reluctant to import mangoes due to fruit fly and other issues, but now they have installed radiation plants in Texas, Lova, and Mississippi states for mangoes treatment to get good quality fruit from the world. It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan is at the 6th position in list of mango producing countries and its mangoes are popular in the entire world due to its particular aroma and exotic taste.

Mangoes are cultivated at about 271,700 acres in Punjab province and it produces 128,000,0 tonnes of mangoes annually. The agriculture department proposed farmers and exporters to export mangoes to USA on low prices in order to capture new markets otherwise exporters of other countries would occupy these markets.—APP