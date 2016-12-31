Mangla generation capacity to be enhanced to 1310MW

Lahore

Pakistan Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) is implementing Mangla Refurbishment Project with an approved PC-I cost of Rs52.224 billion. During his visit to Mangla dam recently, WAPDA Chairman Lt-Gen (R) Muzammil Hussain said that the project, on its completion, would enhance generation capacity of the hydel power station from 1,000-megawatt (MW) to 1310-MW, thus registering an increase of 310-MW.

According to a press release, the chairman had a detailed visit of the main dam, spillway, and the hydel power station. He also visited Khaliq Abad in the suburban area of Mirpur to view the reservoir rim, where project authorities carried out rehabilitation work to strengthen the reservoir rim.

The chairman said that Mangla Dam had been playing a pivotal role for socio-economic development of the country since its completion in 1967 by releasing the stored water for agriculture.—Agencies