Mangla Dam water level rising as snow starts melting

Mirpur

As a result of the rapid melting of snow at the upper reaches of Azad Jammu and Kashmir following hot weather, the water level in Mangla dam has started elevating gradually. The water level in Mangla dam was reported as 1125.80 feet against maximum conservation level 1242 feet with 1.191 MAF, official sources told APP here on Tuesday.

The inflows of Jhelum River at Mangla reservoir was reported as 64200 cusecs with the outflows of 60000 cusecs of water from the reservoir. Meanwhile, the overall position of the river inflows and outflows at Tarbela, Mangla and Chashma along with the reservoirs levels and the barrages remained on Tuesday as under:

Rivers: Jhelum at Mangla: Inflows 64200 cusecs and Outflows 60000 cusecs, Indus at Tarbela: Inflows 71700 cusecs and Outflows 55000 cusecs, Kabul at Nowshera: Inflows 46900 cusecs and Outflows 46900 cusecs and Chenab at Marala: Inflows 37200 cusecs and Outflows 17100 cusecs. Barrages: Jinnah: Inflows 95100 cusecs and Outflows 88100 cusecs, Chashma: Inflows 90000 cusecs and Outflows 80000 cusecs, Taunsa: Inflows 69000 cusecs and Outflows 60700 cusecs, Panjnad: Inflows 32400 cusecs and Outflows 23400 cusecs, Guddu: Inflows70900 cusecs and Outflows 69400 cusecs, Sukkur: Inflows 55700 cusecs and Outflows 20700 cusecs, Kotri: Inflows 8600 cusecs and Outflows Nil.—APP