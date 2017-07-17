Mandatory IT solutions

Information technology enjoys an important place in the modern times technological advancements and innovations and it is quite encouraging that the youth are showing extraordinary and appreciable interest in acquisition of latest knowledge by taking admission in various courses at the Information Technology University Punjab.. Increasing number of students seeking admission in various courses is quite encouraging for Pakistan’s Information Technology (IT) industry as for the future progress, IT solutions are mandatory economic stability and growth.

According to the reports, it is good to note that state of the art designed new campus of the ITU is under construction on Burki Road Lahore and its scheduled completion by end of 2018, admission capacity will be considerably increased and almost all the youth desirous of IT education and training in various courses will be accommodated. Reports are also welcome indeed that ITU Punjab and Infrastructure Development Authority Punjab have recently signed a contract for construction of the state of the art purpose built main campus for Pakistan’s first focused research ITU Punjab on 182 acres near Lahore Airport at an estimated cost of Rs 5 billion over a period of 12 to 18 months. Besides provision of increased number of students and the faculty members, the new ITU campus in the first phase will have large number of 150 laboratories.

It is also worth appreciating, on the basis of the reports, that ITU Punjab offers generous merit based and need based scholarships and also provides undergraduates and graduates scholarships.

All this is quite good as promotion of information technology augurs well for equipping the youth with modern times required knowledge and for ensuring development and progress of the country through usage of the latest education and training in IT sector.

M Z RIFFAT

Lahore

Related