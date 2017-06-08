Manchester United world’s most valuable club: Forbes

London

Manchester United have overtaken Real Madrid as the world’s most valuable football team, US magazine Forbes announced on Tuesday in its annual global list ranking the sport’s wealthiest clubs.

United’s enduring brand appeal and aggressive sponsorship strategies had helped the Premier League side reclaim top spot for the first time in five years, with a worth estimated at $3.69 billion (3.27 billion euros), Forbes said in its survey. Although Real Madrid have enjoyed unparallelled success in the Champions League — clinching unprecedented back-to-back titles on Saturday for a record 12th crown — United have roared past the Spanish giants in the commercial stakes.

According to Forbes, United generated revenues of $765 million during the 2015-2016 season, $77 million more than both Barcelona and Real Madrid.

“Manchester United’s return to the top spot is a testament to their powerful brand and marketing acumen,” Forbes Media assistant managing editor Mike Ozanian said in a statement.

The Forbes survey found United to be the most profitable team in the world with an operating income of $288 million, $107 million more than Real. Barcelona were placed at number two on the 2017 rankings, with a value of $3.64 billion while Real — first place for the past four years — had slipped to third with a value of $3.58 billion.

The top five was completed by Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich ($2.71 billion) and English Premier League side Manchester City ($2.08 billion).—AFP