Manchester attack probe: 13 people in detention

London

A total of 13 people are in detention in Britain and Libya over Monday’s suicide bombing on a pop concert in the English city of Manchester by a British-born man of Libyan origin.

A teenage boy and a woman arrested by British police this week have since been released without charge, leaving 11 in custody on UK soil who were arrested “on suspicion of offences contrary to the terrorism act”.

In Libya, the father and brother of the bomber, Salman Abedi, are in detention.

Abedi reportedly returned from Libya only a few days before the attack which killed 22 people, including seven children aged under 18, but police are still trying to pin down his movements as well as determine whether he was part of a wider network.—Agencies