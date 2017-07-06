Manchester airport terminal vacated over threat

Manchester

Security officials have evacuated the Manchester Airport’s Terminal 3 as a precautionary measure following the discovery of a suspicious package. The suspect bag, which was found on Wednesday morning, prompted officials to ask everyone to leave the building. “Due to a potential issue with a bag in Terminal Three, a precautionary evacuation is taking place while further investigations take place,” an airport spokesman said. “Police were called at 8.50am on Wednesday 5 July 2017 to reports of a suspicious package at Manchester Airport,” according to a police statement .

“Officers are responding and a precautionary evacuation of terminal three is taking place.

“EOD will be attending and inquiries are ongoing,” the statement added. Some of the travelers said the airport staff were also taking passengers off planes and on buses at the terminal.

Greater Manchester Police also confirmed that they were at the scene and a special bomb unit was on its way to inspect the situation.

Planes continued to fly in and out of airport Terminals 1 and 2. Hours earlier, the airport’s Terminal 1 was evacuated after a water leak caused chaos at the departure lounge.

Being the third largest airport in the UK, the Manchester Airport sees more than 22 million passengers go through it each year.—Agencies