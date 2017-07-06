Managers of 15 restaurants, fast-food shops arrested

Peshawar

District administration Peshawar arrested the managers of 15 more restaurants and fast-food shops for poor cleanliness conditions in their kitchens. On the directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar Saqib Raza Aslam, a special team of district administration comprising Additional Assistant Commissioners (AACs), Tariq Mahmood and Shazia Atta carried out the checking of the famous and renowned restaurants and fast-food shops on University Road.

During the check they found the kitchens of restaurants and fast-food shops in highly poor conditions while the nails of staff were also found long and they were working without wearing gloves on their hands. There was also smell while dirty water was also standing in the nullahs.

The officers of the district administration while expressing anguish over the situation arrested the managers of fifteen restaurants and fast-food shops and directed them for following unhygienic conditions in the kitchen as well as the cleanliness of the staff.—APP