Rawalpindi

Unidentified armed men gunned one person here on Sunday and escaped from the scene of the crime.

Police said that unidentified motorcyclists sprayed bullets at a man at Holy Family Road in Rawalpindi. As a result of firing the man was killed on the spot and the attackers fled from the scene after committing the murder.

The body was shifted to hospital for postmortem and the police after registering a case against unidentified attackers started the investigation. —INP