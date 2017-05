Staff Reporter

Rawalpindi

Unidentified armed men shot dead one person here on Saturday evening and escaped from the crime scene.

Police said that unknown miscreants sprayed bullets at a man in Khurram Colony of Rawalpindi killing him

on the spot and fled after committing the mur-

der.

The body was shifted to hospital for postmortem. The police after registering a case against unidentified murder have started an investigation.