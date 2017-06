Rawalpindi

Armed motorcyclists gunned down one person and fled the scene after committing the murder here on Saturday.Police said that two armed motorcyclists opened fire at their rival near Rehmanabad area of Rawalpindi.

As a result of firing 30-year-old Aashidr died on the spot and the assailants sped the scene after commiting the muder.The body was shifted to Benazir Shaheed Hospital

Rawalpindi. The police after registering a case against the murderers started raids for their arrest.—INP