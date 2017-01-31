Man of the year

Sujit De

Kolkata, India

Last year a man left some important messages and his body for us. His name was Monohar Aich. He had built his body over the years through discipline, dedication and determination. Then, as per his wish, his body had been donated to the future doctors of R G Kar Hospital, Kolkata after his death. He left behind some messages for us.

His first message was definitely not to be ashamed of one’s own body, whatever challenges it might have. His was a short frame of only 4 feet 11 inch. When acidic ~ “Hey, you midget!” comments could have earned inferiority complex in others, he, on the contrary, earned one laurel after another. He became Mr. Hercules in 1950. Next year saw him finishing second in the Mr. Universe contest in London. He was crowned Mr. Universe in 1952. Later, he won gold medals in Asian Body Building Championships. Nevertheless, he was called “Pocket Hercules” for his short height but this man showed how to smile at such pointed remarks.

His second message was to overcome the traps that forced many unfortunate souls to ruin their temples with tobacco – liquor – drugs. These traps are enticingly camouflaged with macho brownie points. While tobacco kills the body, liquor and drugs kill humanity as well by destroying the mental balance and the very consciousness of a person.

Monohar Aich had the maturity to ignore such nonsense stuffs and instead gave his body a balance diet, regular exercise and confidence that could on their part provide his temple with a beautiful and natural radiance. He scored a century (104 years!) in the real test match of life. I had the fortune of seeing him in his very ripe old age. And I saw a graceful man who was eager to spread the message of how to lead a healthy life. His body donation was his final message. His body earned so many honours for his country and it still remains useful even after his death.