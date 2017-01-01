Man of the Year General (Retd) Raheel Sharif

General Raheel Sharif, former Chief of Army Staff, is declared as “Man of the Year – 2016” for his unmatched contribution and services in safeguarding the national interests and the security of Pakistan, restoring of peace in troubled areas, supporting the democratic process and raising the morale of the entire nation as well as the valiant defenders of the motherland.

The coveted title has been conferred on him by the daily Pakistan Observer after a comprehensive round-the-year exercise carried out by its Editorial Board on the basis of assessment of his performance and achievements, gauged through surveys conducted by the Paper’s nation-wide network of Bureaus and correspondents, interviews of leaders of public opinion and people representing different walks of life and shades of opinion, interaction with the diplomatic community and feedback from abroad through e-surveys. There was consensus that no other leader impacted the national scene as deeply as did General Raheel Sharif, who bade farewell to his professional career on November 29, 2016, leaving indelible marks on different aspects of security and defence areas as well as minds and hearts of the people of Pakistan. Evaluation of reports, feedback and interviews by the Editorial Board clearly shows that he is rated high by all and sundry for his relentless efforts to strengthen security of the country against both internal and external challenges, which were, otherwise, considered insurmountable by many.

General Raheel Sharif hails from a family with distinguished military background. He added to the prestige of the family by upholding those glorious traditions throughout his career as he vigorously pursued a principled life and never hesitated to go to any extent when it came to safeguarding national interests. He never followed self-centred approach, always opted for consultative process and once decisions were taken he made it a point to implement them in letter and spirit and that made all the difference. As his friends point out, General Raheel Sharif is a man of strong character and steely resolve and that is why he was able to achieve what others could only dream of. It was because of his qualities of head and heart that General Raheel Sharif not only reached the zenith of popularity at the level of people-at-large but also established himself as a role model and inspired mutual confidence, trust and love among all ranks of the Pakistan Army.

General Raheel assumed responsibilities as Commander of one of the most accomplished forces of the world at a time when apprehensions were being expressed about security and the very survival of the country because of complex problem of terrorism and extremism that not only had internal but also external dimensions. He was determined from the day one of assumption of his duties as COAS to address the existential threat that the country faced but the tragedy of Army Public School in Peshawar proved to be a decisive factor that mobilized the entire nation, the Parliament and also the Armed forces of Pakistan steered by the unambiguous stance of General Raheel against the menace of terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. It was because of his charismatic leadership qualities, clarity of perceptions and closer interaction with the civilian leadership that the entire nation stood up for a cause and the Parliament adopted historic 20-point National Plan of Action against Terrorism. Pakistan Army played the lead role in the fight against terror as it aggressively launched operation Zarb-e-Azb with the firm objective to weed out the menace once for all. Under the dynamic leadership of General Raheel Sharif, Pakistan Army, in close coordination with other forces, institutions and agencies, succeeded in turning the table and achieved successes that even world’s mightiest armies could not attain in neighbouring Afghanistan despite best resources at their disposal. General Raheel Sharif not only ensured effective coordination at home in the fight against terror but also tried successfully to enlist cooperation of regional countries as well. Through his interaction with other regional stakeholders as well as his professional acts, the General demonstrated Pakistan’s sincerity and firm commitment to eliminate the threat of terrorism for the sake of peace and security of Pakistan, the region and beyond. “General Raheel Sharif was a tireless Commander who did not rest even on week-ends and public holidays, which he routinely spent with his troops guarding frontiers of the country and engaged in the war against terror”, remarked one of his close associates. His conduct, sincerity and personal traits and attributes remained a source of strength and morale boosting for the troops who were braving various odds while performing the sacred duty of safeguarding the motherland. He became first Asian to receive Brazil’s coveted ‘Order of Merit’ award and Jordan’s most prestigious ‘Medal of Merit’ for displaying remarkable courage in leading Pakistan Army in the face of multiple threats especially terrorism. His commitment to the cause motivated the government to announce due compensation package for the families of the martyrs of the Armed forces, Police and other security agencies who lay down their lives in the line of duty.

All his decisions and actions in fighting terrorism at all levels and restoring peace in crime-ridden areas, including Karachi, led to the operation against terrorists and hardcore criminals, against all odds and political pressures. It was a great relief for the over-burdened civilian courts that the military courts served as a strong deterrence against terrorists and criminals, who used to go scot free taking advantage of the loopholes in the normal judicial system.

China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, rightly considered as a game changer for country and the region, genuinely needed fool-proof security and enabling operational environment and the valiant Pakistan Army, led by General Raheel Sharif, rose to the occasion and devised a comprehensive and formidable security plan to ensure security of all the Corridor-related projects and workforce deployed on these projects. Raising of a dedicated Security Division has sent a strong message to the enemy of Pakistan that the Armed forces are fully resolved to frustrate nefarious designs of the enemy. Successful passage of trade caravan from China to Gwadar is a tribute to the security arrangements made by Pakistan Army. General Raheel Sharif also deserves credit for supporting the democratic system and disappointed all those who wanted the system to derail, particularly during the Islamabad sit-ins and other events of political turmoils.

General Raheel would always be remembered by people of Pakistan for his visionary and out-of-box approach in handling multi-faceted and complex security and defence challenges and providing complementary environment to the economy to grow. His courage, boldness, strong will, nationalist agenda, principled approach and uprightness would continue to spark confidence to people for years and decades to come. His firm decision not to seek extension in his tenure or promotion as Field Marshal has elevated his stature further in the eyes of people of Pakistan. Pakistan Observer’s management and staff extend heartiest congratulations to General Raheel Sharif on being justifiably declared as ‘Man of the Year – 2016’.

Related