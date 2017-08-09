Man kills sister outside court premises

Multan

A woman who had married a man of her own free will was shot dead by her brother outside the Lahore High Court’s (LHC) Multan bench on Tuesday, said police. According to police officials, Kulsoom, who belonged to Punjab’s Rajanpur area, had contracted a love marriage with Rafaqat a few months earlier. The girl’s family had filed a case against her marriage at the Multan registry of LHC.

However, when the couple arrived at the court to attend the hearing on Tuesday, Kulsoom’s 17-year-old brother allegedly opened fire on them near the court’s main gate. Kulsoom, who was shot in the head, died on the spot while her husband sustained serious injuries, according to officials, who are calling the attack “an act of honour killing”.—INP