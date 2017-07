A pitiless man strangled to death his teenage daughter for honour here on Saturday. The police arrested the accused who admitted the crime. Police said that the culprit identified as Khalil, over suspicion about character of his teenage daughter Tayyeba strangled her to death in Alia Town of Shalimar in Lahore. The body was shifted to hospital for postmortem. The police arrested the murderer of daughter who was being interrogated after registering a case against him.—INP

