Man intercepts Sh. Rashid; demands to return his loan

Staff Reporter

Presiding Officer National Assembly, Mehmood Bashir Virk said Thursday that a thorough investigation would be conducted into the untoward incident of scuffle of an unknown person with Awami Muslim League (AML) Chief, Sheikh Rashid Ahmed. Reportedly, a man on Thursday intercepted Awami Mulsim League (AML) Chief Sheikh Rashid Ahmed at Parliament House entrance and demanded payment of loan, which he claimed Sheikh Rashid had taken from him some years ago. The speaker said that it should be investigated how this person entered the parliament premises and advised the members not to sign pass document for a person whom they did not know. Earlier, Leader of the opposition, Khursheed Ahmed Shah said that it should be investigated that on whose recommendations that person was issued the pass. He said just taking him into custody was not sufficient, it should be investigated thoroughly to know how he entered the parliament. He demanded that a report in that regard should be submitted to the house by tomorrow. Haji Muhammad Yaqoob also condemned the incident and demanded investigation into the matter.