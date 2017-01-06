Man held for killing husband of female acquaintance

Special Investigation Unit (SIU) of Islamabad Police has arrested a person for alleged involvement in killing the husband of his female acquaintance after failure to marry her, a police spokesman said.

According to details, a person Faiz Ullah resident of Pendorian Islamabad was shot dead by Haseeb s/o Muhammad Atiq at his residence in sector I-10/1 follwoing which the case was registered under section 302 PPC on December 1, 2016 at Sabzi Mandi police station.

After this incident, SP (Investigation) Muhammad Ilyas constituted a team under the supervision of in-charge Homicide unit, (Saddar Circle) Inspector Shoukat, including Sub-Inspector Abdul Qadir, ASI Nasir Manzoor and two others to trace the alleged killer. This team worked hard and succeeded to arrest Haseeb Ahmed r/o Al Noor Colony sector 3 District Rawalpindi.

During initial investigation, the nabbed accused disclosed to kill Faiz Ullah as he was married to a girl Zahida alias Zohra to whom she wanted to marry. Soon after the incident, he remained escaped in various areas of Rawalpindi and Lahore.

However, Homicide team succeeded to apprehend him from Faizabad, Islamabad after using technical methods. Further investigation is under way from him.—APP

