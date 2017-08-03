Man guns down grandson, injures three on domestic dispute

City Reporter

A merciless person gunned down his minor grandson and injured three others including son over domestic disputes in the metropolis city.

Police said that Nasir, currently residing in Muzaffar Colony, Landhi area of Karachi, along with wife and two children, wanted to go to his native town in distrit Dir of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

Ziarat Gul, father of Nasir tried to stop them but they insisted to go which led to dispute after which Ziarat Gul opened straight fire.

As a result of firing, two and half year old grandson of the accused was killed while son Nasir, his wife and a daughter were injured. Ziarat Gul himself was injured as he fell down after firing.

The body and injured were shifted to hospital for medico-legal formalities and the police after registering a case into the incident have started the investigation.