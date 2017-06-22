Man with explosives shot in Brussels

Brussels

A man carrying a belt with explosives was neutralized at Brussels Central Station on late Tuesday, according to Belgian news agency Belga.

A small explosion was also heard, Belga reported. The police and military have taken measures in the surrounding areas, and roads near the station were closed to vehicle traffic and pedestrians. Police helicopters also flew over the area.

Tight security measures were also taken in areas near the Grand Palace tourist attraction.

Terror attacks at Belgium’s Zaventem airport and Maelbeek metro station in March 2016 killed 34 people.—Agencies