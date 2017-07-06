Man colludes with son to kill father

City Reporter

A man allegedly colluded with his son to murder his father early Wednesday morning in Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Iqbal vicinity. According to the police, the motive for the murder was to get inheritance. The deceased, identified as Rasheed Siddiqui, was pushed off the roof of his house by his son Imtiaz and grandson Sumair, said police. The police were alerted by Siddiqui’s son residing in Britain when his brother Imtiaz informed him of their father’s death two days after it happened. A case was registered at Aziz Bhatti Police Station, following which the suspects were apprehended. The father and son duo reportedly admitted to their crime in police custody.