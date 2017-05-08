Man claims wife being forcibly kept at Indian HC

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

A man from Buner district, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP) has sought the Islamabad police’s help to “rescue” his wife, an Indian national, who he says is being kept at the Indian High Commission against her will since Friday.

Police officials told media on Sunday that Tahir had met Uzma in Malaysia and they decided to marry.

Uzma came to Pakistan via Wagah Border on May 1. The two reportedly tied the knot in Buner two days later.

In an application submitted to the Secretariat Police Station, Tahir said his wife visited the Indian High Commission in Islamabad on May 5 to apply for a visa for him. He added that Uzma went inside the building but did not return.

Tahir alleged that his wife was being kept at the high commission against her will and requested the police to intervene into the matter.

The Secretariat police said they had received the application and contacted the Foreign Office. They added that they would get access to the woman on Monday and would try to have her statement recorded before a magistrate.