Man arrested for murder of 8-year-old child

Staff Reporter

A Pakistan Steel Mills employee was arrested by police from Steel Town on Friday on charges of murdering an eight-year-old child.

Police had found the body of a child, Mohammad Subhan, from a garbage dump behind a marriage hall near his home in Gulshan-e-Hadeed on Wednesday.

Subhan had been reported missing since August 14. He had not returned after leaving home to attend an Independence Day celebration.

Police later said the child’s injuries suggested that he had been stabbed to death.