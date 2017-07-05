Man accused of coloring stray dogs to sell as popular breed arrested

The Nazimabad police has arrested a person accused of changing color of stray dogs to sale them as dogs of famous and popular breeds through a website. Superintendent of Police Gulberg Bashir Barohi said the accused Sagheer has sold many street dogs to the people after changing complexion of stray dogs as dogs of popular breed. One of customer Riazuddin has filed case against the accused who purchased dog from the accused.The police has registered the case against accused and also recovered four streets dogs who were given look of famous breeds of dogs from the accused.—APP

