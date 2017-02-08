Mamnoon urges Kabul to beware of elements sowing seeds of distrust

Sophia Siddiqui

Islamabad

Pakistan Wednesday urged the Afghan leadership to reject the forces trying to create mistrust between the peoples of Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Addressing a ceremony in connection with award of three thousand scholarships to Afghan students here, President Mamnoon Hussain said Pakistan and Afghanistan should work together with mutual understanding and spirit of brotherhood for resolution of the problems of the region.

The way Pakistan and Afghanistan have confronted multifaceted challenges, I am sure that the two countries will also go together in the journey of development and prosperity, said Mamnoon Hussain.

The President said the two countries have close historic, cultural and religious relations. He said it should be our top priority that political differences and the changing environment will not affect relationship between the two countries.

He said wars and disturbances have halted the process of development in the region and the Afghan people were affected directly. However, he said negatives forces are now breathing their last.

Mamnoon Hussain hoped that the Afghan leadership and people will foil internal and external conspiracies and play their role in development and prosperity.

The President urged the Afghan students studying in Educational Institutions in Pakistan on scholarships to work hard and play their due role for bright future of the new generation. He said they should take full benefit of development opportunities.

He said Pakistan is desirous of involving Afghanistan in the process of development and prosperity with open heart. He called upon the Afghan students to ensure peace, stability, development and prosperity with their hard work.

Mamnoon Hussain said time demands that the Islamic countries forge unity to collectively meet all the challenges.

Speaking on the occasion, Adviser on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz said that Pakistan desires all encompassing relations with Afghanistan including at the government to government and people to people levels in order to further promote the relations between the two countries.

He pointed out that after the successful completion of first phase of scholarship program for Afghan students, the Prime Minister has announced another three thousand scholarships for the Afghan youth. He said this will enable more Afghan students enroll in Pakistani universities. He was confident that these Afghan students will contribute to upscale friendly relations.

In his remarks, Chairman Higher Education Commission Dr. Mukhtar Ahmad said Higher Education Commission is offering every kind of assistance to the Afghan government to build the necessary infrastructure for higher education. He said this will help the Afghan youth to contribute to the socio economic development of their country.

Afghan Minister for Higher Education Farida Momin thanked Pakistan for providing an opportunity to Afghan students for getting education in Pakistani institutions on scholarship basis. She said this is the real human resource that will play key role in the reconstruction of Afghanistan. She said her country is looking forward to extend this cooperation and promote student exchange programs in order to bring the peoples of both countries more close to each other.