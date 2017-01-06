Mamnoon for early implementation of FATA reforms

Islamabad

President Mamnoon Hussain on Friday appreciated the good work done by FATA Reforms Committee (FRC) for framing comprehensive reforms in consultation with all stakeholders for mainstreaming FATA. The President said this while being briefed on FATA Reforms by Advisor to PM on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz at the Aiwan-e-Sadr, Islamabad. Governor KP Iqbal Zafar Jhagra, Minister for States and Frontier Regions Lieutenant General (R) Abdul Qadir Baloch, Minister for Law Zahid Hamid and senior officials also attended the meeting. The President urged the FRC for early implementation of the recommendations for transforming the lives of people of the area. He expressed his optimism that the FATA Reforms Committee will soon be able to develop a complete consensus on the proposed reforms which will be a milestone in granting due political, legal and constitutional rights to the people of FATA and forging national harmony.

Peshawar: PML-N, JUI-F develop consensus for taking decision on FATA’s future in accordance with consent of tribesmen: Pakistan Muslim League-N and JUI-F have developed consensus on making any decision regarding future of FATA as conditional with holding consultation and obtaining consent of people of Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA).

This claim has been made by Acting General Secretary of JUI-F, Maulana Muhammad Amjad Khan in a press statement issued here on Friday.

‘The consensus between PML-N and JUI-F has been made during meeting of leaders of both the parties including Advisor to Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs, Sartaj Aziz and Federal Minister for Housing, Akram Khan Durrani,’ said Maulana Muhammad Amjad.

During the meeting, both the leaders decided that any decision regarding future of FATA will be taken on the basis of consultation and consent of people of tribal region, he reiterated.

The federal government, he continued, will also take approval of this decision from federal cabinet, Maulana Amjad added.

He said it was the point of view of Maulana Fazlur Rehman from the very first day that let the people of FATA decide future plan of action for the region. We always expressed objection over any decision which is against the aspiration of people of FATA, he concludes.

Meanwhile, The Parliamentarians of Federally Administered Tribal Area (FATA) said that government should resolve pending problems of FATA on priority basis.

Talking to APP here on Friday, they said that it was the responsibility of the Federal Government to give preference to public opinions and their culture while going for reforms on FATA.

Senator Muhammad Saleh Shah was of the view that so far South Waziristan was facing many problems while various developmental projects were still pending and no work has been started on them.

To a question he said that the committee on FATA reforms has been finalized its report and would be expected to take up in the next meeting of Federal Cabinet.

He appreciating the government said that almost all Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) have been resettled their home town and government is providing all the necessary possible facilities.

“I hoped that FATA reforms would bring the fruitful results for the people of the FATA and it will change the fate the region” Saleh Shah said.

Saleh Shah said that so far many problems still waiting for the attention of Federal Government and Khyber Pukhtunkhaw government.

Replying to a question,he said that now the peaceful environment in the FATA and people were living with their routine life and activities.

Senator Sajjad Hussain Turi told APP, that government should hold the local body election in FATA as has hold in the other parts of the country.

To a question he demanded of the government for giving more powers to the political representatives of FATA,

He said that FATA reforms would bring the positive changes in FATA and this region would develop, because without reforms the development in this areas could not be acieved.—Agencies