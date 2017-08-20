Mamnoon for concerted efforts for elimination of tuberculosis

Staff Reporter

President Mamnoon Hussain Saturday called for concerted efforts for elimination of tuberculosis (TB) from the country. for the purpose, along with government institutions, the private organizations should also play their due role, he stressed.

The president was speaking at the inaugural session of the Anti-Tuberculosis drive that was initiated by the Indus Hospital Karachi at the mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

The President remarked that the Indus Hospital has set a good example which should be emulated.

Dr. Abdul Bari Khan of the Indus Hospital Karachi also spoke on the occasion. Governor Sindh, Muhammad Zubair, and Chief Minister, Syed Murad Ali Shah, also attended the ceremony.

The president also inaugurated the launch of 10 mobile units made available by the World Health Organization (WHO) through the international fund.

The mobile unit is equipped with a full-fledged lab and x-ray for the diagnosis of the TB. The president stressed that fostering awareness regarding hygiene was essential to help overcome infectious disease.

The volunteers of anti-TB programme can play an important role in this regard, he added.

He hoped that through anti-TB programme, this disease would soon be eliminated from Karachi and would later be successfully implemented in other parts of the country. He said that the initiation of such a drive from the mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam, indicated that it would be a success.

The brand ambassador of the Anti-TB programme and former cricket test captain Younus Khan, school children and those attended the programme pledged on the occasion to extend full cooperation for the complete elimination of TB.