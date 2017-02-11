Malnutrition needs special attention

Rafiullah Mandokhail

Zhob

“Due to wrong perception that exists in our society about breastfeeding and mothers for not having enough milk turn them to bottle feeding. Bottle-fed children could never be as healthy as breastfed children,” said EPI coordinator Dr. Zain ud Din while speaking at a seminar on mother and child health organized by Balochistan Rural Support Program under Program for Poverty Reduction (PPR) project at BHU Rakhpor here.

He said that poor nutritional status of mothers too is identified as a major cause of poor immunity among neonates, who consequently are vulnerable to a wide range of infections and associated morbidity and mortality.

“A large number of mothers do not exclusively breast feed their newborn babies for the first six months, while sixty percent women in the area are iron deficient. Malnutrition is usually seems to be associated with poverty but the main causative factor is lack of awareness among people.” He added.

Highlighting the gravity of malnutrition as a problem he said that malnutrition was a burning issue in the province, adding the infant should be given breast milk instead water or herbs immediately after birth in order to provide special protection from illnesses, adding breastfeeding provides more protein to toddlers and save mothers from various diseases. He said.

“Due to wrong perception that exists in our society about breastfeeding and mothers for not having enough milk turn them to bottle feeding.