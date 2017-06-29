Malinga gets suspended over media comments

Colombo

Sri Lanka fast bowler Lasith Malinga has received a suspended one-year ban after pleading guilty to comments he made to the media in breach of his contract, the country´s cricket board has said.

The 33-year-old´s sanction will be suspended for six months and he would also lose 50 percent of his match from the next one-day international he plays in case of a similar breach, Sri Lanka Cricket said in a statement.

After his return from the Champions Trophy, Malinga had twice breached the terms of his contract by making statements to the media without the prior written consent of the board´s Chief Executive Officer, SLC had said while launching a disciplinary inquiry against the fast bowler.

Malinga has been named in the 13-man squad for Sri Lanka´s first two ODIs against Zimbabwe at home. The African nation will play five ODIs and a lone test on their tour.

Former South Africa wicketkeeper-batsman Nic Pothas has been named Sri Lanka´s interim coach after Graham Ford stepped down last week.—AFP