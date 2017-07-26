Malik’s judicial remand up till August 5

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the authorities have extended the judicial remand of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) Chairman, Muhammad Yasin Malik till August 5, 2017.

Muhammad Yasin Malik was arrested along with many others on Friday and he along with Mushtaq Ajmal and Ghulam Muhammad Dar were sent to Srinagar central jail on a judicial remand till July 25, 2017.

Muhammad Yasin Malik in a message sent from jail said police and civil administration unholy nexus is creating mayhem in Kashmir and the way civil administration is working at the orders of police is disgusting and shameful. He said that on 21st July 2017, he along with two others were arrested from Srinagar and without presenting before any court were sent to Srinagar central jail.

He said that if these civil administrative officers are deployed only to prove themselves more loyal than the king then they should stop deceiving people, refrain from staining the institution of Justice, shun the clothes of impartiality and instead put on the uniform of police so that people stop looking towards them for any justice or relief.

The JKLF chairman said that jails and incarceration centers are like second home to him and today when jails and police stations are filled with thousands of innocent young and old Kashmiris, he feels honored to share the miseries of these incarcerated people but it is equally important to expose the illegal modus-operandi employed by so-called rulers, their police and civil administration that too in the name of law and order, peace and democracy.—KMS